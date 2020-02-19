Cape Town – Three suspects are due to appear in court on Thursday following a brutal double murder in Maclear, Eastern Cape.
The arrests followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen on Monday, who said they had not seen the occupants of a smallholding since the previous week, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni.
When police went to the property about 5km out of town, they discovered the bodies of two men. The victims, aged 50 and 54, had their hands tied behind their back and their throats were slit.
According to Tonjeni, the motive appears to have been robbery as the house was locked from the outside. Police recovered a stolen TV and cash at the suspects' house.
The suspects, aged 18 and 40, are expected to appear in the Maclear Magistrate's Court on Thursday.