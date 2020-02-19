Two held after men found with throats slit on Maclear smallholding









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – Three suspects are due to appear in court on Thursday following a brutal double murder in Maclear, Eastern Cape. The arrests followed a tip-off from a concerned citizen on Monday, who said they had not seen the occupants of a smallholding since the previous week, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni. When police went to the property about 5km out of town, they discovered the bodies of two men. The victims, aged 50 and 54, had their hands tied behind their back and their throats were slit. According to Tonjeni, the motive appears to have been robbery as the house was locked from the outside. Police recovered a stolen TV and cash at the suspects' house. The suspects, aged 18 and 40, are expected to appear in the Maclear Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kenton on Sea police have requested the assistance of the community to identify the body of a man found floating in the Kariega River. The body is in a slight state of decomposition.

He was wearing a plain black vest and black shorts with the word “DETROIT” on the left leg. He is about 1.7m in length, of average build and weighs about 75kg.

He has no scars or tattoos on his body and he has a short, neat hairstyle. He is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

Any person who can assist with the identification of the deceased is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Cook on 046 648 1222 at the Kenton on Sea SAPS or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.