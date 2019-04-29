Two men were killed in a head-on collision on the N6 between Stutterheim and East London, the Eastern Cape transport department said. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Port Elizabeth - Two men were killed in a head-on collision on the N6 between Stutterheim and East London on Monday, the Eastern Cape transport department said. Spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqosa, said a Toyota bakkie travelling from East London towards Stutterheim collided head-on with a truck travelling towards East London.

Bhinqosa said two men in the bakkie were entrapped in the vehicle and were declared dead on the scene.

He said the truck driver and his passenger sustained slight injuries and were taken to a hospital in Stutterheim for medical attention.

A case of culpable homicide was opened at the Kei Road Police for further investigation.

African News Agency (ANA)