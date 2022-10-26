Two lions rescued from war-torn Ukraine, have a new home at the Simbonga Game Farm in Gqeberha

Johannesburg - Two lions that were rescued from war-torn Ukraine in March, have finally arrived at their new home at the Simbonga Game Farm in Gqeberha. The lions, Simba and Mir, were rescued from Ukraine along with nine Odessa lions which have also found a new home in the US.

Simba and Mir will now call Simbonga Game Farm their new permanent home after the Warriors of Wildlife organisation facilitated their placement. It has been a journey that has taken months, after they crossed the border to Romania in March. According to News24, the lions were sedated during their flight from Bucharest to Johannesburg, before a 15-hour road trip to the Eastern Cape.

They had been kept at a safe house in Romania for months, while $3 400 (about R60 000) was being raised to facilitate their transfer to Gqeberha. There were also disputes around the ownership of Simba. Lionel de Lange of the Warriors of Wildlife, who facilitated the rescue, wrote on Facebook that the $3 400 in donations was needed to get Mir and Simba to their new home at Simbonga.

“The future of these lions was unknown until they were rescued from Ukraine and brought to temporary holding facilities in Romania while we prepared their new forever homes where they will be safe and taken care of for the rest of their lives,” he said in September. The donation was for flights, road transport to and from Bucharest and Johannesburg airports, cargo agents, crates and vets. “As with all our rescues, relocations or any projects that we do, we are always attacked by a small bitter little group of people who claim to be animal lovers, but all they care about is their own egos and not the well-being of these lions.

“Unfortunately for them we have a proven track record of 38 lions, one tiger, numerous bears, wolves and even a monkey successfully rescued and relocated with the continued support of people and organisations that really care. “We know this won't be their last attack and we will just carry on doing the rescues that we do. “We thank all those organisations that have stuck by us on numerous occasions and all the individual private donors that support us,” he said.

De Lange said the Kelston Motor Group sponsored two Mahindra vehicles and trailers to ensure the safe transfer of the animals. But the transfer of Simba and Mir was not without its fair share of drama and disputes, after allegations were made that Simba had been stolen from Ukraine. De Lange denied the allegations and said the animals were rescued out of Ukraine by British rescuers who worked with Yevgheni Kurasov, who would later claim ownership of the animals.

“The Ukrainian border guards would not let Yevgheni pass as he was a male of fighting age. “At the border to Romania, Yevgheni who was trying to escape Ukraine by using Simba and a wolf on the pretence that he was their owner and needed to help them, abandoned both animals and ran away,” he said. De Lange said Simba arrived in Romania in March 2022, with little to no paperwork and stayed for six months without Yevgheni or his partner doing anything to help Simba or even complete paperwork.