Two men found murdered near Willowvale, Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - Two men were found dead, with gunshot wounds, next to a road near Willowvale, Eastern Cape. The two men, aged 24 and 28, were on night shift duty in the traffic hut, for stop-and-go duties, when they were allegedly shot.

“The bodies were found by a co-worker during his visit. Through further investigation, it was discovered that the victims sustained gunshot wounds. At the scene, police found seven empty cartridges and two projectiles,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa. Mawisa said no arrests have been made. “The circumstances surrounding the incident form part of the investigation. Anyone with information that can assist police to trace and arrest the suspects can contact the investigating officer Captain Baninzi of Willowvale SAPS on 071 843 6537 or, alternatively, the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111”.

Meanwhile, in Mpumalanga, the Hawks said two security guards were arrested for contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act. Khethiwe Moloi, 49, and Dumisani Aaron Mahlasela, 61, were granted R3 000 bail each at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. The case against them was postponed to July 14 for further investigation. They were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling medication.

Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said different types of medications and surgical gloves were found at Moloi's home, and they were confiscated and she was arrested. She said further investigation led the team to her colleague Mahlasela, who lives in Emalahleni. “The team proceeded to his house and during the search different medications, which required prescriptions, were found and confiscated. He was also arrested,” said Sekgotodi.

