Two more arrested for defrauding University of Fort Hare

Cape Town - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has arrested two more suspects linked to defrauding the University of Fort Hare out of millions. Tobile Oxley George, 53, a contracts manager at the university and Lungelwa Mfinwana, 44, an employee at Qush Cleaning and Garden Services, were arrested on Friday by the Serious Corruption Investigation team based in East London.

The two are expected to join the list of other Qush company crew members who were previously arrested on charges of fraud and corruption. George has since been released on R4 000 bail while Mfinwana was released on a warning. According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the Hawks previously arrested the company’s sole signatory Yolisa Qusheka Songca, 43, Walter Qusheka, 49, who was in charge of the company affairs and employee Vuyokazi Rejoice Qusheka, 35.

Songca and Walter Qusheka were each released on R5 000 bail while Vuyokazi Qusheka was released on a warning on March 25. “It is alleged that on February 25, 2013, the University of Fort Hare entered into a cleaning contract with Qush Cleaning and Garden Services for the rendering of cleaning services. “It is further alleged that the university agreed to pay R750 000 monthly as consideration for services rendered as specified in the contract.

“The contract is reported to have excluded certain cleaning services the company had to render on a monthly basis. “Allegations are that for any additional services outside the contract, the company would claim separately and be paid,” Mgolodela said. However, the company is alleged to have taken it too far, and between August 12, 2016, and March 26, 2018, it submitted quotes and invoices to the university for additional services.

Mgolodela said the additional services were allegedly either procured in a fraudulent manner or never rendered to the university at all. “Quotations submitted are reported to have been duly approved by an employee at the university. “The company is reported to have been paid more than R13.9 million for additional services. “It is further alleged that during the said period, more than R4.1 million was paid by the company to bank accounts designated by an employee at Fort Hare,” Mgolodela said.

