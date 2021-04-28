Two police officers who were combing accident scene killed in crash

Johannesburg – Two police officers who were combing an accident scene when they were struck by a car, were among six SAPS members killed in separate accident this past weekend.

The other four officers were killed after they were involved in a collission with a truck in the Eastern Cape.

The police said KZN police officers Sergeant Alfred Gqumani, 36, and Constable Sifiso Ngcobo, 34, died after they were struck by a car as they combed an accident scene in Harding.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.

In the second accident in the Eastern Cape, four SAPS members were travelling home in the Mount Ayliff area in a police vehicle from the Chris Hani District, where they were conducting crime prevention campaigns when they were involved in a crash with a truck near Engcobo.

The deceased were 34-year-old Constable Buqaqawuli Nyembezi and 35-year-old Constable Frank Lila, who had both served 10 years at SAPS and were stationed to the Mount Ayliff sector teams.

Another of the deceased officers was 28-year-old Constable Lungelo Nogqala, who was stationed at the Sulenkama Community Service Centre, he was with the SAPS for just three years.

The fourth victim was 31-year-old Ntombikayise Landu, who was a secretary to the District Commander of the Alfred Ndzo District, she was with the police for two years.

In conveying his condolences to the families of all the deceased, National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the loss of the police officers was a blow to the police service.

"The organisation has been dealt a severe blow by the sudden passing of these young energetic members.

“The news of their untimely passing has sent shock waves through the corridors of every police precinct in the country.

“We take this opportunity to thank their families for allowing their children to serve the people of this country with diligence until their very last breath,” said Sitole.

The police said a 5th person whose identity was known also died at the scene of the accident.

The funeral details were yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, the New York Times reported on Tuesday that NYPD traffic officer Anastasio Tsakos was killed while directing traffic on the Long Island Expressway overnight when he was struck by a woman who the police said was intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.

He had been directing traffic away from an active accident scene.

The New York Times reported that Tsakos was flung into the air and landed in the grass nearby, while the motorist, Jessica Beauvais sped off.

The local district attorney’s office said the woman rammed her car into police cars as she attempted to evade arrest.

The 32-year-old Beauvais will face charges including aggravated manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

