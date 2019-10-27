File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA).

EAST LONDON - Two teenagers are missing and another was rescued after they got into difficulty while swimming in the sea at a beach in East London on Sunday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said. NSRI East London dispatched a sea rescue vehicle and launched the sea rescue craft Lotto Rescuer at Eastern Beach, East London, at 8.45am on Sunday morning, NSRI East London deputy station commander Geoff McGregor said.

They joined police, a police dive unit, police K9 search and rescue, Buffalo City fire and rescue services dive unit, Eastern Cape health emergency services, and Buffalo City lifeguards at an incident where three male teenagers, believed to be school pupils from Middleburg on a school tour, aged about 18, were in difficulty in the surf.

One teenager was rescued by surfers and he had been transported to hospital by emergency management services (EMS) ambulance in a stable condition for observation for non-fatal drowning symptoms. Two teenagers remained missing in the surf.

Despite an extensive sea and shoreline search, there was no sign of the two missing teenagers, and police divers and K9 search and rescue were continuing in an ongoing search. Police had opened an investigation. NSRI commended the surfers who rescued one of the teenagers from the surf, McGregor said.