Uncle to appear for allegedly raping niece in bushes

Cape Town – A man is due to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrate’s Court on Monday for allegedly raping his niece in bushes after going shopping. The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Lusikisiki arrested a 49-year-old relative for the alleged rape of his niece at Tsweleni Loc Buhlanyanga A/A on Thursday, an Eastern Cape police spokesperson said.

’’It is alleged that the 13-year-old victim was on her way from the shop with her uncle when she was dragged into nearby bushes and raped,’’ police said. In April, a 47-year-old Mpumalanga man was sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of raping his 10-year-old niece in 2019. The child had been playing on the veranda of her home in Kwaggafontein on December 21, 2019 when her uncle grabbed her, covered her mouth with a cloth and dragged her into his room.

He tied her hands and feet with a rope and raped her from behind, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said. “Her aunt noticed that she was not walking properly and when asked, she reported the rape ordeal.” The uncle claimed that he found his niece playing in his bedroom and told her to undress herself before he raped her.

The uncle had been on HIV treatment for two years before the rape. He did not wear a condom when he raped the child. It further came to light that the uncle had tried to coerce the victim’s sister and cousin, who were minors, into having sex with him in exchange for money, which they refused. In November last year, a 27-year-old Limpopo man appeared in in the Polokwane Magistrate’ Court for allegedly raping his six-year-old niece on September 21 at their home in Westernburg outside Polokwane.

"The victim's mother allegedly noticed something strange with her daughter, who seemed to be in pain. She then questioned her, but the child told her that she was having some complications in her body. ’’The mother became worried and took her to the doctor for medical examination,’’ police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said at the time. "It was then revealed that she was raped. The victim disclosed that she was raped by her uncle who is staying with them. The devastated mother went to the police station to open a case."