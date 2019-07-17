President Cyril Ramaphosa bestows the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver to Nomhle Nkonyeni at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria. South Africa. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Cape Town - The Eastern Cape Government on Wednesday said it would honour veteran actress Nomhle Nkonyeni by giving her a special provincial official State funeral. President Cyril Ramaphosa approved an official request from Eastern Cape premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, to accord Nkonyeni the honour.

She will be buried on Friday in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth.

The 77-year-old actress died in Port Elizabeth, her home town, on Wednesday, after a short illness. Born in New Brighton, she has been known for her acting career in theatre, which began when she was 19.

She made a name for herself in a number of local television productions and in film, as well as on the drama stage.

Nkonyeni was instrumental in developing and mentoring young performing artists.

Ramaphosa in April honoured her contribution to the arts with the National Order of Ikhamanga.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast in the Eastern Cape on the day of the funeral.

Premier Mabuyane has on behalf of the people and government of the Eastern Cape conveyed his condolences to the Nkonyeni family.

African News Agency (ANA)