Port Elizabeth - Eastern Cape Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana has condemned incidents of looting trucks and the robbing of injured people during accidents in the province. Department of Transport spokesperson, Unathi Bhinqosa said the latest incident occurred on Sunday along the N2 between emaXesibeni at Mount Ayliff and Kwabhaca at Mount Frere.

Bhinqosa said a truck caught fire after a tyre burst and soon after community members risked their lives by looting clothing on the the truck

MEC Tikana called for the ongoing trend to come to an end.

"This is the kind of risky and irresponsible behavior we wish to condemn with all the contempt it deserves on the provinces roads, as people continue to show no respect for accident scenes and no concern for the dead and even the injured, often robbing them instead of assisting them. What is more concerning with this incident is that it comes barely a week after 69 people died while looting a fuel tanker in Tanzania" said Tikana.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video





Tikana said the video footage clearly showed people risking it all, including their lives, to loot the burning truck despite the risk of a possible explosion.

