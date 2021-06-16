Walter Sisulu University condemns GBV after student is murdered near tavern

DURBAN - The body of a first-year student at the Walter Sisulu University was discovered outside a tavern at the weekend. "The Civil Engineering student was discovered dead and identified by a fellow student outside a local tavern not far from the Butterworth campus on Saturday," WSU spokesperson, Yonela Tukwayo, said in a statement.

Tukwayo said, according to the deceased’s friends, it was just after 10pm when they decided to go looking for her as she had not returned from the bathroom for over 10 minutes. "Walter Sisulu University remains shocked and regretful that women, locally and the world over, continue to look over their shoulders even amongst fellow students and community," Tukwayo said. She said the university condemns acts of violence of any nature on and off campus.

"Violence against women and children has reached unprecedented proportions that should be a great concern to everyone," Tukwayo said. In May, a third-year Bachelor of Education student fell to his death from the fifth floor of the Chumani residence. Tukwayo said preliminary reports from security personnel on campus indicated the student’s death was an accident and no other individual was involved.