File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Nelspruit - The police in Nelspruit have warned members of the community to be cautious about job scams after a 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for trying to 'sell' jobs at a local hospital. Three women reported for duty at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit on Friday after being 'hired' by the man, provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma said, adding that the man was not even an employee in the health department.

They claimed that the man demanded an amount of R4 500 in order for them to get the job at the hospital.

When they reported for duty, the Human Resource Department were surprised as they were not aware of such arrangement.

"The matter was reported to the police who acted swiftly and arrested the suspect on the spot. He is expected to appear tomorrow (Wednesday) facing charges of fraud," Zuma said.

Zuma has urged the community to be careful as job scammers take advantage of desperate people. He also called on members of the public not to pay for employment opportunities.

