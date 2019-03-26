A warrant of arrest has been issued for African National Congress councillor and convicted fraudster Bongo Nombiba. File picture: ANA

Port Elizabeth - A warrant of arrest has been issued for African National Congress (ANC) councillor and convicted fraudster Bongo Nombiba. Last year, Nombiba, 43, was found guilty of fraud and money laundering and sentenced to an effective five years behind bars by the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

He fleeced the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality of R20 000 from a discretionary fund meant for a township-based NGO.

The disgraced councillor then turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal, but the court dismissed an application for leave to appeal Nombiba’s conviction and sentence earlier in February.

Nombiba then had an option to approach the Judge President of the SCA to reconsider the decision but refused to comment on whether he would do so. He had a month to file his papers but failed to do so.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Anelisa Feni said that Nombiba was meant to report to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Friday but allegedly pitched after hours.

Feni said Nombiba was then warned by the investigating officer to hand himself over at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, but failed to show up.

Feni said the warrant of arrest was issued on Tuesday.

