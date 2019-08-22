At least 11 homes have been affected by fires which broke out in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. Picture: Kouga Municipality

Port Elizabeth - Fires broke out in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Thursday and so far 11 homes have been affected, Kouga Municipality said in a statement on Thursday evening. Municipality spokesperson, Laura Leigh Randall said several houses were burning in the vicinity of Lyme Road North.

Randall said a total of 85 firefighters and other emergency staff were on the scene, as well as two helicopters to water bomb the blaze.

Randall said assistance had also been requested from the Sarah Baartman District Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“We ask that motorists and onlookers stay away from the site as it is making it difficult for emergency staff to manoeuvre.”

At least 11 homes have been affected by fires which broke out in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape on Thursday. Video: Kouga Municipality





African News Agency (ANA)