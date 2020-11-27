WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

These are the stories that engaged our readers this week: Black Friday, festive season shopping sprees could serve as Covid-19 'superspreaders' With retailers preparing for a flood of shoppers hoping to bag Black Friday deals, fears of a second wave of Covid-19 have spurred authorities to warn about the creation of super-spreader events. Health minister visits Eastern Cape amid Covid-19 resurgence Earlier this week, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize visited the Eastern Cape which is seeing a worrying resurgence of Covid-19 cases. He said the whole country had seen small transient outbreaks whereas Nelson Mandela Bay continued to fester.

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona dies of heart attack

Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 60.

National Assembly to debate no confidence motion against Cyril Ramaphosa

Speaker Thandi Modise has approved a request filed by the ATM for a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa to be debated next week.

How the Bushiris were smuggled out of SA

The Bushiris were issued with diplomatic passports bearing decoy names and cosmetic facial changes before being smuggled out of SA in the Malawian president’s hired jet, sources inside the government’s security cluster told the Sunday Independent.