WATCH: A roundup of IOL’s Top 5 stories this week

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

From an eyebrow-raising Powerball jackpot and shocking revelations about the Guptas’ looting of Estina, to the tough new measures to curb Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, these are the stories that engaged our readers this week. UK to roll out Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine next week Britain this week became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from early next week. Government gives SAA R1.5bn, but administrators can't use it The government has transferred R1.5 billion to administrators for national airline South African Airways but the funds cannot be used until the conditions attached are amended.

Cries of ’scam’ over consecutive numbers in latest Lotto Powerball jackpot

Tuesday night’s winning lottery numbers caused a stir on social media, with many people saying it was a 'scam’ – not coincidence – that 20 people won the jackpot by choosing six consecutive numbers.

State Capture witness details how Guptas laundered money through Estina even before milking Vrede dairy project

Paul Holden told the inquiry that the Free State government made the first payment to Estina in June 2012, but the Gupta family began moving money through the company as early as May 2011.

Tough new restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa pleads with SA to 'do better'

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced tough new measures in an attempt to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

He also warned South Africans to 'change our behaviour' to avoid a return to a harsher national lockdown.