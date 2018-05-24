Port Elizabeth - African National Congress (ANC) councillor Andile Lungisa was granted bail of R10 000 in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Friday.

This is pending a petition to the Grahamstown High Court after leave to appeal Lungisa’s conviction and two-year sentence for assault was dismissed by Magistrate Mornay Cannon last month.

Lungisa was found guilty of intentionally smashing a glass jug over the head of former mayoral committee member for transport, Rano Kayser, during a chaotic 2016 Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting.

The State did not oppose bail on Friday. Lungisa’s bail conditions include reporting to the Kabega Park police station twice a week and not leaving the district of Port Elizabeth.

