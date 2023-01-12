WATCH: Cele assures Fort Hare staff that police will intensify response after fatal attacks at university

Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured the Fort Hare staff that police are stepping up their responses to the recent violent and fatal attacks in and around the university. The Police Ministry has welcomed the heightened policing interventions by the South African Police Service (SAPS) to find those responsible for a series of attacks on university staff, which have claimed two lives.

This follows a visit to the province on Wednesday, led by Cele, Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola. A multi-disciplinary team has been established to closely investigate the pattern of threats on the lives of the staff members of the institution. Cele also said the team which would report directly to the office of the National Commissioner, was expected to commence its investigations into the murder of Mboneni Vesele, a bodyguard who was killed over the weekend.

“The scope of the investigative team will also include other alleged attempted hits on university staff, including the murder of Fort Hare University fleet manager, Petrus Roets, who was fatally shot last year March,” he said. Cele said that this high-level intervention was necessary and had to produce results. “It is quite clear that the local police are just not working fast enough in making arrests. This newly-established national team, through its work, must send a strong message to criminals that this government will not be threatened or shaken and will certainly not back down or co-govern with criminals.”

Cele further said that the multi-disciplinary team would include detectives, forensic analysts, crime intelligence, members of organised crime and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). “As we start the academic year, we can’t afford to have anyone, be it a student a lecturer and even a groundsman or cleaner of this institution, feel uneasy about their safety. “This is why the team must work closely with university staff and the intelligence community to crack the cases that will see the culprits go to jail. This, I am sure will guarantee that this respected institution is not turned into a killing field,” Cele added.

He further confirmed that the high level team of Security Cluster ministers and the SAPS management on Wednesday paid a comfort visit to the bereaved family of the slain protector, Vesele. Cele also met with the vice-chancellor of Fort Hare University, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, who expressed his appreciation for the ramped-up police response from the national office, to prevent combat and investigate crime within the institution. Meanwhile, a group of concerned citizens have called for protection of academics and administrators following the incident that happened at Fort Hare, involving the vice-chancellor and staff members.

In statement they said: “Current efforts to clean up its administration, to transform its academic culture and uplift its standards deserve the support of all South Africans. “Academics and administrators are public servants who should not need armed protection to perform their duties on behalf of the nation. Universities perform a vital service to society.” The group consists of academics, political heavyweights and activists, including Songezo Zibi, Vusumzi Pikoli, Mcebisi Jonas, Lungisa Fuzile, Mcebisi Ndletyana, Lincoln Mali, Melikhaya Rubushe, Mzukisi Qobo, Mamokgethi Phakeng, Mills Soko, Lumkile Mondi, Andile Khumalo, Wandile Sihlobo, Ciko Thomas, Tantaswa Fubu, Mzu Bushet, Nomalanga Mkhize, Xhanti Payi, Sam Mkokeli, Vusi Mba, Zolani Simayi and Phakamisa Ndzamela.