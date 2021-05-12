WATCH: EFF storms East London Spur, after an employee allegedly died after being forced to work, despite calling in sick

DURBAN: THE Economic Freedom Fighters in Buffalo City are demanding that a Spur manager be fired after an employee allegedly died – after being forced to work, despite calling in sick – just hours after starting her shift.

The EFF's regional secretary in Buffalo City Xolile Mboni has met with management at Spur following the incident.

According to reports, 35-year-old Funiwe Nkebe called in sick for work on Saturday but was told to report for duty.

The mother of two then collapsed mid-shift and was rushed to hospital, where she died.

Mboni said Nkebe reported for work and had to be helped into the eatery by another person.

Mboni said she was taken to the locker room and changed into her uniform.

Nkebe's co-workers saw her state and spoke to the manger.

"The manager was asked to call an ambulance service provider to rush her to hospital, but she refused," Mboni said.

He said Nkebe was eventually rushed to hospital, where she died.

Mboni said they have demanded that Spur pay the full costs of Nkebe's funeral, as well as pay the school fees of Nkebe's two young children.

"The fees for the four-year-old and seven-year-old will be paid until they finish matric. Spur has agreed to get counselling for all Spur employees, and has committed to pay Nkebe's full severance package, annual leave, and a full month's salary," he said.

The party has further demanded that Spur fire the manager.

"They have agreed to all the demands except the firing of the manager. We have made it clear that if they don't fire the manager, we will fire her ourselves," Mboni said.

It is unclear what illness she died from and Nkebe will be buried in Mdantsane at the weekend.

