Picture: Screenshot

Port Elizabeth - Jaw-dropping video footage captured in Nelson Mandela Bay this week shows a modified car flipping over a barrier line and crashing into an oncoming bakkie. The incident occurred on Wednesday in Highfield Road in Schauderville. In the video, children are seen scattering before the vehicle crashes in what appears to be a failed spinning attempt.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said no cases were reported. La-Gardi Motorsport -- the purported owned of the car -- is synonymous with various spinning events.

Spinning involves the driver turning tightly so the vehicle spins around to create a cloud of smoke. At the weekend La-Gardi motorsport enthusiasts are expected to take part in the East London Gran Prix Circuit.

Provincial Department of Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said the driver of the black vehicle had no place on public roads.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"It’s this level of recklessness that not only puts at risk the lives of the driver but also fellow motorists and pedestrians alike as shown in this video. We are grateful that, seemingly there are no fatalities in this as has been the case in similar cases, where innocence people have either lost their lives or suffered serious injuries."

Binqosa said the provincial department would follow up with police as to ensure that action was taken against the perpetrator. He said that the department would be in touch with police as it was within the police's mandate to investigate and charge an offender. La-Gardi Motorsports have declined to comment on the incident.

Motorsport South Africa did not respond to media queries to ascertain if La-Gardi Motorsports were in possession of a competition licence.

African News Agency (ANA)