Thursday, March 23, 2023

WATCH: Heavy rainfall and floods hit Port St Johns again

Heavy floods put Port St Johns on a standstill. Monica Willard Morrow Facebook

Published 30m ago

Cape Town - Port St Johns and surrounding areas in the Eastern Cape were hit again with heavy rainfall and floods on Thursday afternoon.

This follows a wide range of videos being shared on social media showing the town at a standstill with residents and cars unable to move due to heavy rainfall and floods.

This is not the first the town has been hit by floods and heavy rainfall. In April 2022 the town experienced severe flooding which resulted in homes being damaged.

According to News24, the public relations officer for Sajonisi Woods Forum, Andile Mzungule, who is based in Port St Johns, the heavy floods brought the entire town to a standstill.

“Community members are not able to leave their current locations. We are just standing here and we do not know what to do because there is water all over the town,” he told News24.

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 6 Warning of disruptive rain resulting in flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements expected in the Port St Johns, Nyandeni and Ngquzani areas in the Eastern Cape.

SAWS further issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning of disruptive rainfall resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal and informal settlements expected on the Wild Coast and adjacent interior in the Eastern Cape.

IOL

