Cape Town - Port St Johns and surrounding areas in the Eastern Cape were hit again with heavy rainfall and floods on Thursday afternoon. This follows a wide range of videos being shared on social media showing the town at a standstill with residents and cars unable to move due to heavy rainfall and floods.

This is not the first the town has been hit by floods and heavy rainfall. In April 2022 the town experienced severe flooding which resulted in homes being damaged. According to News24, the public relations officer for Sajonisi Woods Forum, Andile Mzungule, who is based in Port St Johns, the heavy floods brought the entire town to a standstill. “Community members are not able to leave their current locations. We are just standing here and we do not know what to do because there is water all over the town,” he told News24.