WATCH: Helen Zille allegedly mishandled by cops at voting station in Eastern Cape

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case of assault after DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille was allegedly mishandled by police at a voting station in the Eastern Cape. A video of Zille being dragged out of the Fernwood Primary School voting station in Bethelsdorp by members of the Nelson Mandela Bay police has been shared on social media platforms.

The police watchdog confirmed Zille opened a case against a police officer who mishandled her on Monday. Ipid spokesperson, Grace Langa said Zille opened a case of assault. She said it is also alleged that a person who filmed the incident on their smartphone had their cellphone confiscated by police.

The phone was later handed back to its owner who then opened a case of theft against police. The same people who tweet about GBV and police brutality will now be laughing at Helen Zille being manhandled by a police officer. A sad state of affairs in Democratic South Africa. — Caleb Kay🇿🇦 (@calebkaylib) November 1, 2021 Langa said the investigation into the allegations are being investigated, however, investigators trying to reach Zille have not been successful. Some Tweeps expressed concern, like @caylibkaylib, who said: “The same people who tweet about GBV and police brutality will now be laughing at Helen Zille being manhandled by a police officer. A sad state of affairs in democratic South Africa.”

Why is no-one tweeting about Helen Zille being assaulted by the Police, who the hell holds a petite 70 year old woman by both her arms behind her back??? Where is the outrage..jusy heard it on @eNCA @Our_DA — Vytjie Molefe du Blanc (@followmoneyVMdB) November 1, 2021 Another tweep was concerned that no one was tweeting about 70-year-old Zille who was being dragged with both arms behind her back. @followmoneyVMdB wrote: “Why is no-one tweeting about Helen Zille being assaulted by the police, who the hell holds a petite 70-year-old woman by both her arms behind her back? Where is the outrage?”. However, not everyone shared the same sentiments.