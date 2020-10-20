WATCH: How B&B visit turned into a night of terror
Cape Town – A video shows how what was meant to be a relaxing evening for guests of an Eastern Cape farmhouse B&B turned into a night of terror.
The guests are sitting in the B&Bs braai area. Two male guests are seen going to investigate a disturbance outside but they hurry back after a shot is fired, injuring one of them. A second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh.
Four balaclava-clad men then enter the premises as a woman remonstrates with them.
According to Eastern Cape police, a manhunt has been launched for the suspects after the robbery and shooting at the B&B outside Addo, about 72km north-east of Port Elizabeth, around 8.35pm on Friday.
“One of the guests noticed that there was a group of about five suspects wearing balaclavas who were crawling on the ground towards them and he raised alarm,” said Sergeant Majola Nkohli.
“One of the suspects started shooting and one of the bullets struck the victim in the upper body.
“During the mayhem, a second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh.”
The suspects stole a laptop, a wallet, a handbag and a cellphone before running away.
“A case of attempted murder (two counts) and a second charge of house robbery is under investigation,” said Nkohli.
Police have urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the Addo detectives at 082 319 9223. Information may also be shared anonymously via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
IOL