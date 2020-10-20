WATCH: How B&B visit turned into a night of terror

Cape Town – A video shows how what was meant to be a relaxing evening for guests of an Eastern Cape farmhouse B&B turned into a night of terror.

The guests are sitting in the B&Bs braai area. Two male guests are seen going to investigate a disturbance outside but they hurry back after a shot is fired, injuring one of them. A second victim sustained a minor injury after one of the bullets grazed his thigh.

Four balaclava-clad men then enter the premises as a woman remonstrates with them.

According to Eastern Cape police, a manhunt has been launched for the suspects after the robbery and shooting at the B&B outside Addo, about 72km north-east of Port Elizabeth, around 8.35pm on Friday.

“One of the guests noticed that there was a group of about five suspects wearing balaclavas who were crawling on the ground towards them and he raised alarm,” said Sergeant Majola Nkohli.