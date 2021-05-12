WATCH: Murder suspect squares up to police after allegedly stabbing man to death in Aliwal North

Johannesburg - Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of murder and four cases of attempted murder after a suspect stabbed one person to death at a taxi rank in Aliwal North.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media this week, with the suspect seen squaring to a number of police officers.

In the video, he is seen charging at them as they fire what appear to be rubber bullets at him.

It is only when one of the police officers trips the suspect that he is stopped, much to the awe of the watching public.

In a similar incident last Thursday, Joburg police officers had to shoot a bare-chested knife-wielding man after he attacked motorists along the N17 and Wemmer Pan Road in Johannesburg.

One officer was stabbed as he attempted to arrest the man.

News24 reported that the man had used a brick to shatter the window of a car and said the man was shot as he chased a motorist, wielding a knife.

They said the man had been taken to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital for mental observation.

Back in the Eastern Cape, police provincial spokesperson Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said the incident took place on Saturday at the Grey Street taxi rank in Aliwal North.

“It is alleged that the suspect, 28, attacked and killed a 55-year-old man while at the same time severely stabbing four other people aged between 21 and 38. The motive for the attack is not yet known.

“Police arrested the suspect on the scene. He appeared in the Aliwal North District Court on Monday on a charge of murder and four counts of attempted murder,” said Bojabotseha.

The man has been remanded in custody until June 10.

