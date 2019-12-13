“Judo is not from here.” Sixteen-year-old Lithemba Magajana stands tall, the bright white fabric of his judogi a striking contrast to the dusty Eastern Cape landscape behind him. Having just returned from the African Cadet Judo Championships, he is the top South African contender in his division.
The path to conquering a foreign art has been laden with obstacles. But his father, Mzwandile Magajana never leaves his side. Together, they’ve fought to come together through the sport in a time when many families are falling apart.
Magajana has only been a judoka for six years. In this time he’s risen from student to champion. What seems near-impossible for any sportsperson is enabled by persistent guidance and encouragement. Magajana’s father doubles as his coach, fortifying his expertise and acting as his pillar of strength. “He supports me through every tournament,” Magajana says. “We develop new skills together and show each other moves.”