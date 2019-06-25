File picture: Pexels

Port Elizabeth - Police in Paterson in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after two trucks were torched and destroyed, causing damage estimated at R3 million. Police spokesperson, Captain Andre Beetge said the incident occurred at around 2am on Tuesday, about 11 kilometeres from Paterson on the N10.

Beetge said the trucks belonged to a company from the Free State and the drivers were en route back to the province. Beetge said no cargo was inside the trucks and the drivers, 29 and 44, had pulled over to sleep when they were later awoken to cabin glass shattering.

Police in Paterson in the Eastern Cape are investigating a case of malicious damage to property after two trucks were torched on the N10 on Tuesday.





It was suspected that the trucks were petrol bombed and the motive is unknown at this stage.

Beetge said it was reported that three to five masked suspects were seen at the scene jumping into another vehicle. Neither truck driver was harmed during the incident. No arrests have been made.

African News Agency (ANA)