East London - Daisy Ngedle and her schoolmates at Clarendon Primary School for Girls were in for a treat when President Cyril Ramaphosa paid a special visit to the school on Friday. Ramaphosa's visit came days after he posted on Twitter his correspondence with the little girl from East London who wanted to know, among other things, whether females could also aspire to be head of state.

In the multicoloured handwritten letter signed "Daisy from East London" the child told Ramaphosa that he inspired "everyone in this country" and that she wanted to be president like him one day.

Ramaphosa's response to Ngedle won him praise on social media, with users praising his interaction with the little girl as "precious".

The president was met with excited squeals from the pupils, who had all written a letter, like Ngedle, to the president.

A cheerful Ramaphosa chatted with the girls and met Ngedle for the first time, also inviting her to the launch of the national Good Green Deeds programme, taking place at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.