WATCH: SANDF members injured after vehicle hits barricade

Cape Town - Several members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) were injured when the driver of their armoured troop carrier lost control of the vehicle and crashed in Mthatha, the SANDF said on Wednesday morning.

Ronald Maseko, SANDF senior staff officer for media, said the accident happened on Monday when Platoon 1, of 14 South African Infantry Battalion (14 SAI Bn) was on its way to report to the deployment area of responsibility in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

“The driver of the Casspir military vehicle lost control. It hit the barricade on the side of the road and fell on its left side on the road,” Maseko said.

He said that a few SANDF members sustained minor injuries and were taken to sickbay for observation.

A video of the accident was circulating on social media, showing details of the incident which happened in front of the Sasol filling station.