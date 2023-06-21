Water woes won’t affect the National Arts Festival in Makhanda

Cape Town - The Amathole Water Board (AWB) has confirmed that it will implement measures to ensure a consistent supply of water during the National Arts Festival starting this week in Makhanda.
Makhanda is widely known for its documented water shortcomings and this has sparked concerns about how this will affect the highly anticipated arts festival and local businesses.
Previously, residents took to the streets due to the dire water situation in the area.
Makana’s current water demand is 18 megalitres a day. Current production stands at 14 megalitres a day, meaning a shortfall of four megalitres.
However, the Amatola Water Board, Department of Water and Sanitation, and Makana Municipality engaged stakeholders and community members to report on efforts under way to address water provision needs in the area of the municipality.
The water board says the economic significance means they have to ensure there are no water challenges during the National Arts Festival.
"Special attention is being paid to ensure that during this time, the event will not be affected by water provision challenges," AWB spokesperson, Nosisa Sogayise said.
Sogayise further added that stakeholders also raised concerns about the quality of water that is provided.
"It was reported that water purification was also a central part of interventions under way to ensure clean and safe water.
"It is also important to highlight that the approach employed is a solution that will ensure that gains are made through the availability of required skills and capacity to Makana Municipality," Sogayise said.
IOL