Woman arrested for concealment of birth in Eastern Cape

Rustenburg - A 38-year-old woman was arrested for concealment of birth at Unathi Mkefa, Ezibeleni, in the Eastern Cape, police said. “The witness heard the voice of a baby crying while the suspect locked herself at the toilet.

“Police were summoned and on arrival found the baby inside plastic bag. “A case of concealment of birth was opened and (the) suspect is under police guard at hospital," Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Captain Namhla Mdleleni, said. In KwaZulu-Natal, police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on Sunday, following the death of a 40-year-old woman in Nazareth near Pinetown.

“It is alleged that on 20 March 2022 at 19:15, the lifeless body of the deceased was found by her friend at her home on Bhulose Road in Nazareth. “The friend had earlier received a call from the deceased’s employer when she did not report for duty on the morning of 20 March 2022. The victim was found dead with a bullet wound to the forehead. A case of murder was opened at the Pinetown Police Station for further investigation,” said Colonel Thembeka Mbele. Mbele said a police investigation revealed that the deceased was last seen with her boyfriend at her residence at 1:30.

