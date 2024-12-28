Woman arrested for killing Gqeberha man days before Christmas

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of an Eastern Cape man days before Christmas Lungisa Xhwegwa, 41, was gunned down outside his home on December 21, 2024.

He had been busy in the kitchen when someone knocked on his door, asking to speak to him. Moments later Xhwega was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Police made a breakthrough in the murder and said the suspect is expected to made her first appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the murder.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg it is alleged that on December 21 at around lunch time, Xhwegwa was at his home in Cranwell Drive, Humewood Extension when there was a knock at his door. "While Lungisa and a niece were busy in the kitchen, someone knocked at the door. After they opened the door, the man asked for the deceased by name. The man called the deceased outside to talk to him and once they were outside, the suspect drew a firearm and shot Lungisa in the chest, as he attempted to flee from the suspect, he was followed by the suspect and fired three more shots at him. Lungisa died on the scene." Police said the motive for the murder was unknown.