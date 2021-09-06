Woman jumps out of hijacked car, police hunt suspects after shoot-out

Cape Town – Gqeberha police are searching for six suspects after a woman was hijacked in Kwadwesi on Saturday evening. According to police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu, the suspects had threatened her with a firearm and ordered her to open the car. When she refused, one of them smashed the window and opened the door.

After they drove off with her, she managed to jump out of the car in Windvogel and reported the matter to the police with the assistance of a bystander. Two hours later, the Anti-Gang Unit spotted the vehicle in Old Uitenhage Road and the suspects tried to push the police vehicle off the road. After shots were fired, the suspects suddenly exited the hijacked vehicle and fled in different directions, vanishing between houses. Three cellphones and a toy gun were found in the vehicle. Police are investigating cases of vehicle hijacking, attempted murder, the pointing of a firearm, and reckless and negligent driving.

’’It is alleged that at about 19:00 the complainant was seated in her white Suzuki Ertiga in Mbovane Street in KwaDwesi when she noticed the suspects approaching her. (They) pointed... a firearm (at her) and ordered her to open the car,’’ Naidu said. ’’When she refused, one of them smashed the window and opened the door. When they were in Windvogel, she managed to jump out and, with the assistance of a bystander, reported the matter to the police," said Naidu. "At about 21:10, Anti-Gang Unit members spotted the vehicle in Old Uitenhage Road. They requested back-up while chasing after the vehicle.

’’The suspects did not want to stop and, in Johnson Road, they tried pushing off the KwaZakhele police vehicle by bumping into it," said Naidu. The police responded by firing shots at the fleeing vehicle. ’’The vehicle suddenly stopped and about six suspects alighted and pointed firearms at police. They ran off in different directions with police on their heels. The suspects disappeared between the houses," said Naidu.