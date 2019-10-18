File picture: Antoine de Ras/Independent Media.

Port Elizabeth - Eastern Cape police on Friday said it was investigating a case of house robbery after an elderly woman was robbed at gunpoint at a frail care centre in Port Elizabeth minutes after the lights went out during rotational power cuts. Police spokeswoman, Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the 76-year-old, who resides at the frail care home in Lakeside Road in Chelsea, opened the door to let the dog outside on Thursday evening.

Janse Van Rensburg said the woman was then confronted by four suspects armed with a iron bar and a firearm.

The suspects forced the woman back into the house, she said.

The suspects demanded money and went to three other rooms in the facility and took cash and two cellphones.