Woman sentenced to eight years for operating an unregistered college

Rustenburg - A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for operating an unregistered school in Mthatha, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) said. Spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said Nwabisa Afika Mabhongo was sentenced at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday, following an extensive probe. She was facing a charge of fraud.

"During the period between January and December 2012, Mabhongo as the director of MA-B Training Academy around Mthatha, was operating an unregistered school providing health studies such as AIDS awareness Level 1 to 3 certificates. The training academy claimed to be registered with Welfare and Health Sector Education and Training and the department of higher education and training, and issued fraudulent certificates," she said. She said in response to whistle blowing and complaints by former students who were unemployable as the institution was not registered, the Hawks launched an investigation which culminated in the arrest of Mabongo on April 13 in 2021. She appeared in court and was granted R1 500 bail.