Woman shot dead inside Mthatha police station while opening domestic violence case

Cape Town – An Eastern Cape woman who went to open a domestic violence case against her husband was shot dead inside the Madeira police station in Mthatha on Monday. “Preliminary reports suggest that the deceased had gone to the police to report domestic violence at her place,” police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said. “Whilst she was busy reporting to the police officer at the Community Service Centre, the husband entered the station and without saying anything, started shooting at the wife who succumbed to injuries sustained at the scene.” Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has expressed shock and dismay at the brazen murder. The 42-year-old husband, who is believed to be employed as a security guard at a well-known security company in Mthatha, was apprehended by police as he tried to flee the scene after the shooting.

“The firearm he had in his possession was confiscated and will be sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistic testing,” said Brigadier Kinana.

“The fact that the suspect followed the deceased all the way to the police station demonstrates a premeditated onslaught on the woman. This is very sad and unfortunate.

“I am however delighted at the rapid move by the police to arrest the suspect. Acts of gender-based violence and femicide cannot be forgiven. Therefore, the suspect must face the law and answer for his actions,” Ntshinga said.

A murder case has been opened and the suspected is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court within the next few days.

IOL