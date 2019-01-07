File picture

Port Elizabeth - A 25-year-old woman is expected to make a first appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the kidnapping of three-year-old Nefrin Roberts. The toddler was allegedly kidnapped from a Summerstrand beach last week while out with his grandmother.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said they were at the beach and waiting for the child’s mother.

“While there, a woman -- [who] introduced herself as Meagan from Shauderville -- struck up a conversation with the grandmother and after a while both women went to the nearby shopping centre to buy liquor.”

Naidu said they went back to the beach and waited for the child’s mother who never arrived.

The two women stayed on the beach and a while later the woman went back to the shopping centre to buy cigarettes. She took the child with her and never returned.

On Sunday, the toddler was found by police with the 25-year-old woman who was arrested in a shack in Victoria Park Drive.

According to the woman, she alleged that when she returned with the child after going to the shop, she could not find the grandmother so she took the child with her.

Naidu said the woman could not give a reasonable explanation as to why she did not contact the police.

The child was taken to Dora Nginza hospital for a medical examination and apart from being malnourished, he was fine.

The toddler has since been re-united with his family.

African News Agency (ANA)