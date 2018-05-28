JOHANNESBURG - The Walter Sisulu University student who made international headlines when she erroneously received R14,1 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) last year, on Tuesday appeared at the East London Magistrate court on a charge of theft, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni said Sibongile Mani, 28, was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Serious Commercial Crime unit after she was requested to hand herself at the Hawks’ Eastern Cape Provincial office in East London.

“It is alleged that during June 2017, Mani illegally received just over R14,1 million from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). She allegedly spent just over R810,000 of this amount on personal items over a period of three months before the anomaly was detected by the scheme,” said Feni.

She was released on a warning and she is expected to appear again on 2 July 2018.

African News Agency/ANA



