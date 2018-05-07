Two young men had a lucky escape on Tuesday when they were forced into an emergency landing on a salt pan near Colchester in the Eastern Cape. PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

PORT ELIZABETH - Two young men had a lucky escape on Tuesday when they were forced to carry out an emergency landing in their light aircraft on a salt pan near Colchester, Eastern Cape police said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the two men sustained no injuries during the emergency landing.

Beetge said the 19-year-old pilot of a Sling 2 aircraft experienced turbulence and had to land in a salt pan belonging to Tankatara Salt Works, close to Colchester.

“Both himself and his 21-year-old male passenger were uninjured in the incident.”

Beetge said the two-seater light aircraft belonged to a Port Elizabeth-based flying school and was still in the salt pan.

He said the aircraft’s owners have since initiated a procedure to have the plane recovered.

African News Agency/ANA