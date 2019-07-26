Port Elizabeth-based pilot Kelvin Zirema, charged with the death of a Nigerian national and the serious injury of a woman in a car crash, was back in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Friday. PHOTO: via Facebook

PORT ELIZABETH - Port Elizabeth-based pilot Kelvin Zirema, charged with the death of a Nigerian national and the serious injury of a woman in a car crash, was back in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Friday where the case against him was postponed. The Zimbabwean national was arrested in May and faces a string of charges including drunk driving, culpable homicide, reckless and/or negligent driving and contravening the immigration act.

Zirema has since hired a new attorney, well-known Port Elizabeth defence lawyer Alwyn Griebenow who came on record on Friday. Griebenow was however not present in court and advocate Terry Price stood in for him.

Zirema was allegedly driving his Audi A4 in the right lane towards Kings Beach when he hit two pedestrians near an intersection, killing one instantly.

The deceased was identified as 36-year-old Anthony Agbo from Nigeria while a 26-year-old woman from Zwide lost her left leg. According to police, Agbo had only been in the country for a few of days.

Zirema allegedly then lost control of the vehicle and collided into four stationary cars parked near the Humewood hotel. He fled the scene but was arrested shortly afterwards.

During his bail hearing, his defence counsel admitted that Zirema had consumed three whiskeys and a shooter at a braai in the hours leading up to the fatal crash, the Herald reported.

He was denied bail last month on the basis that he was in the country illegally. The matter went on appeal and Zirema has since been released from custody.

The case was postponed until October 14 for further investigation.

African News Agency (ANA)