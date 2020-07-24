Ehrenreich apologises to Jewish community after nearly six years over hate speech

Cape Town – Former Western Cape Cosatu leader Tony Ehrenreich has finally apologised for posting a comment inciting violence and hatred against the leadership of the SA Jewish community. The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has welcomed Ehrenreich’s apology to the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) for a statement made on social media in August 2014. He had accused the SAJBD of being “complicit in the murder of the people in Gaza” and called for “an eye for and eye” retribution against its members and other ‘Zionist supporters’ every time a woman or child was killed in Gaza. The SAHRC subsequently upheld a complaint of hate speech lodged by the SAJBD and ordered Ehrenreich to apologise. “The commission takes this opportunity to thank the parties concerned for the constructive manner in which they engaged through this investigation. and urges all South Africans, in the interests of social cohesion and nation building, to take the time to consider their utterances, whether on social or other media," the SAHRC said in a statement.

"The potential consequences of speech which is either irresponsibly made or deliberately designed to bring about a particular perception are extremely negative, especially in a society as traumatised as South Africa.”

Ehrenreich said in his apology: “After due consideration of the findings and recommendations of the SAHRC, I have come to the conclusion that in the interest of promoting national unity and setting a good example, it would be appropriate to tender an apology for my statements on Facebook on August 13 2014.

“While it was never my intention to promote violence, I understand how my statement can be construed to promote violence in this context.

"I further apologise to the Jewish Community and all South Africans for the rash statements I made in relation to an 'eye for an eye'. I commit myself to a more thoughtful and considered approach to my statements and utterances in future.”

SAJBD national chairman Shaun Zagnoev commended the SAHRC for the seriousness with which they had approached the matter and for following it through its various stages to an appropriate conclusion.

“The long-awaited outcome of this case sends a clear message that it is never justified to threaten one’s fellow citizens for representing views that one disagrees with.

“This is true regarding South African politics, and perhaps even more so when it comes to foreign disputes that have nothing to do with South Africa,” he said.

SAJBD national director Wendy Kahn, who throughout the process engaged extensively with both the Cape Town and national offices of the SAHRC, described the outcome as an important victory both for South African democracy and the ongoing fight against hate speech in the country.

“As the SAHRC has stressed, words have immense power for both good or bad, and therefore all people, and especially those in leadership positions, need to be mindful of how they express themselves in public forums,” she said.

