Eight soldiers in the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have been accused of misconduct in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. According to the SANDF the soldiers were deployed under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

“It is alleged in the UN report that on October 1 the eight SANDF soldiers deployed in Beni were apprehended by the United Nations Military Police (UN MP) for being in direct breach of the curfew time and other regulations related to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA),” said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini. He said the SANDF were made aware of the allegations in the media, an incident he described as “unfortunate.” “The reporting procedure was not followed by the United Nations because the RSA Defence Advisor nor the RSA United Nations Representative were not informed as per the Standard Operating Procedure for all TCC’s.”