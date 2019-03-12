Picture: Sharon Seretlo

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's political parties have until Wednesday to comply with the Independent Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) requirements such as paying a deposit and forwarding candidate lists. On Tuesday, the IEC said South Africans will know which political parties would be contesting the May 8 general elections after 5pm on Wednesday.

"As per the elections timetable, only those registered political parties which have paid their deposits and submitted candidate lists by 5pm on 13 March 2019 will be allowed to contest the elections. As at 9am today [Tuesday], 22 political parties had paid their deposits and 12 had submitted candidate lists. Approximately 34 parties had indicated their intention of contesting," the IEC said in a statement.

Parties contesting both national and provincial elections are required to pay a deposit of R200,000 for the national ballot and R45,000 for the provincial ballot.

The deposit is refunded in full to parties which win at least one seat in each legislature they contest. The deposits from parties which fail to secure a seat are forfeited to the country's National Revenue Fund.

After the Wednesday deadline, the IEC will have until March 19 to advise political parties of any non-compliance in respect of candidate lists, which must be rectified by March 25.

The final list of party candidates will be published on March 29.

