Electoral irregularities prompt parties to demand IEC reforms ahead of 2026 polls

SEVERAL political parties that contested last week’s by-elections in Ward 82 in the City of Johannesburg have called for improved systems from the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) ahead of the 2026 local government polls. The Patriotic Alliance (PA) won the hotly-contested ward, which includes areas such as Claremont, Bosmont, Newlands, Westbury, and Newclare, after it became vacant following the death of a DA councillor in January.

PA candidate Beverley Smouse won by 41.71% while the African Christian Democratic Party managed just below 21%, the DA obtained 12.76% and the ANC 12.6%. Several political parties including Al Jama-ah, Amalgamated Rainbow Movement, DA, EFF, National Coloured Congress, Indigenous Democratic Revolution, and the ANC initially raised objections to the IEC’s alleged conduct. Among the complaints is that there were voters who used addresses of a police station and a factory, dilapidated houses with no occupants, and in some cases, addresses were duplicated, with about 70 voters registered in a three-roomed house.

Others include inaccurate, unverified, and suspicious addresses, and residential over-registration, where several properties had unusually high numbers of voters ranging from 10 to 154, according to a complaint on irregularities detected. The parties complained that there was voter manipulation and intimidation linked to one or another contesting party, which they said raised questions about the fairness of the by-election. Their complaints were also about lapses in the IEC conduct and oversight, which they maintained enabled unethical practices and irregularities to occur without the commission’s intervention.

In addition, they complained that voters were transported under suspicious circumstances, compromising the principle of free and fair elections, and there were inadequate verification processes, which cast doubt on the credibility of the voters roll. The political parties want a comprehensive and independent investigation into the irregularities reported during the Ward 82 by-election and that should the probe reveal any form of malicious intent or electoral fraud, the matter must be referred to the IEC's advisory committee to determine whether the results are valid or require further action. They are also demanding full public disclosure of the complaints received by the IEC and its responses, and accountability from any political party found guilty of voter fraud or unethical conduct.

The ANC’s Johannesburg region later distanced itself from the complaints and said that it accepted the outcomes of the by-election as announced by the IEC. According to the ANC, it was neither consulted nor did it authorise its name to be included in the complaints. Al Jama-ah City of Johannesburg councillor Thapelo Amad said the party was not upset about the outcome of the by-election.

"We are happy with the result, I think we have grown by about 400% because we even have votes in voting districts we have never accumulated votes, so our footprint has stretched across the ward. "Now our complaint is about the IEC itself to say the IEC has to ensure free and fair elections because there are discrepancies that happened," he said. Amad added that the IEC should have systems that also raise red flags and alleged discrepancies should be spotted by the commission before political parties.