Electoral reforms on the cards, says IEC

There are a few reforms the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to effect before the 2021 municipal elections. This emerged when the delegation of the IEC briefed the home affairs portfolio committee on its readiness to hold the elections next year. Deputy electoral officer Masego Shiburi said one of the reforms related to the Constitutional Court case that ruled on voters who were registered without addresses. Shiburi said all persons without an address were still entitled to vote . "We are sponsoring amendments to make it clear they are still entitled to vote, but there is a different process to facilitate their vote," he said. Shiburi also said the next amendment was for the convenience of parties which will now have reduced requirements on candidate nomination documents.

He said another reform also dealt with the period covered by the electoral code.

"The code of conduct has the impact to limit rights persons or political parties enjoy. We want to limit only as it relates and impacts to the election period."

Shiburi added that another amendment was for a single voter roll to be compiled. He also said there was a need to bring the data on the voters roll in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act .

"We amend the section to require (that an) electoral officer redact certain information of voters on the voters roll. This provision will enable the chief electoral officer to remove personal information in a manner that does not dilute the purpose of the voters roll."

Shiburi also said they wanted to remove the entitlement of any person to the segment of voters roll.

Currently, any person may pay an amount to the IEC to obtain a copy of the voters roll which contains addresses of voters.

"The bill has been finalised with the Department of Home Affairs and it has also been certified by state law advisors.

"It will soon begin a parliamentary process at the insistence of the Minister of Home Affairs," Shiburi said.

Political Bureau