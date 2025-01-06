Elsies River family of missing teen share picnic horror

The sister of the Elsies River teen who disappeared in the surf zone at Tsaarsbank Picnic Site, West Coast National Park near Vondeling Island has shared how challenging the whole experience has been for the family. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) continues to search for Neo’s body after the teenager went missing on Friday.

Kaylin September, 24, said that the family had gone to the site to braai and that her brother Neo had only wanted to wet his feet. “The water was knee-deep and (then) a wave came over him, then it was up to his neck when the water pulled him in. He wasn’t really that far in and he was in distress. He called for my boyfriend, Aydan to help him.” September said when her boyfriend, Aydan Stanley, rushed in to help, Neo said his leg was stuck. Stanley had gone into the water but the current had pulled him 200m away from Neo.

“We basically saw Aydan float away, but we didn’t see my brother float away, it’s almost like he was just stuck there… We felt hopeless, we felt like our hands were tied. “We were in distress. We cried and we screamed and pleaded with God for help, and I could literally see my brother dying in front of me,” Kaylin said. She said Neo’s three younger siblings were also in attendance and witnessed everything. The traumatic incident has been tough for the family, especially their mother, Nashlene, who visited the site on Monday morning to pray.