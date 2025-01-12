Emfuleni Municipality's overtime spending sparks outrage

251016. Gauteng Provincial Legislature, Johannesburg. Gauteng Infrastructure Development MEC Jacob Mamabolo during a Gauteng Provincial Legislature sitting in Johannesburg. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko The bankrupt Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) in the Vaal, Gauteng has come under fire for spending a staggering R561 135 794 on overtime over the last five financial years. This revelation has raised concerns about the municipality's financial management and the lack of service delivery to residents.

According to a reply from the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Jacob Mamabolo, the breakdown of overtime spending during the 2019/2020 financial year saw more than R91 million spent while in 2020/21 more than R102 million was spent. In 2021/22 more than R124 million was spent on overtime, in 2022 /23 it was more than R120 million and in 2023/24 more than R122 million. According to DA Constituency head Kingsol Chabalala this trend is particularly alarming because millions of rands were spent on overtime during the Covid-19 period, despite employees not reporting to work.

Furthermore, outside service providers were also paid to perform the same tasks, resulting in a duplication of effort and a waste of resources. Chabalala slammed the municipality for its gross mismanagement, saying residents were suffering due to the lack of service delivery. The party has vowed to pressure Mamabolo to ensure that employees are held accountable for their work and do not claim undue overtime.

In addition, the DA has promised to conduct an audit to prevent excessive overtime claims and provide guidance and support to turn the municipality around. The party believes proper financial management and accountability are essential to ensuring that residents receive the services they deserve. “Outside service providers are also paid to do the same work all this while the residents in ELM receive no services at all. Late last year the MEC revealed that over R129 million was paid to external service providers for refuse removal,” Chabala said.

The Emfuleni Local Municipality's financial woes are well-documented, with MEC for Finance Lebogang Maile announcing that the municipality is bankrupt. “The excessive spending on overtime is just one example of the municipality's poor financial management. “As the municipality struggles to provide basic services to residents, the DA's call for accountability and transparency is timely. It remains to be seen whether the municipality will take steps to address its financial woes and ensure that residents receive the services they deserve,” Chabalala added.