eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon tests positive for Covid-19

eNCA anchor Shahan Ramkissoon confirmed on Monday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "Today I tested positive for Covid-19. I’m in good health and in self-isolation. I’ll be off air for two weeks and I will overcome this.

‘We live by Faith, not by Sight.’ 2 Corinthians 5," Ramkissoon posted on Facebook. "Shahan started feeling ill last week and was advised to go for testing on Friday. His results came back on Monday, 22 June 2020. "He will remain off-air and in self-isolation until the end of the stipulated 14-day period," eNCA said in a statement. "The eNCA anchor is part of a team based in the channel's Johannesburg office isolation studio that was set up eight weeks ago as part of the broadcaster's disaster management plan.

"The studio was set up to help minimise risk and manage the number of staff members working in a single area, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols.

"The isolation studio is completely removed from the channel's main broadcast area and its operations have not been impacted. All staff members on the affected shift, based in the isolation studio, have been sent home to self-isolate.

"The company is undertaking the necessary track and tracing process to identify potentially exposed staff members. In view of current developments, eNCA has initiated further measures to protect its employees, including the addition of separator screens inside the studios operating rooms.

"The channel will continue to monitor the health of affected employees."

Last month, eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who was based in Cape Town, passed away after a battle with Covid-19.