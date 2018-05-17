Education Advocacy group Equal Education (EE) has been rocked by another sex scandal after its general secretary was forced to resign after similar allegations surfaced.

Johannesburg - Education Advocacy group Equal Education (EE) Treasurer Doron Isaacs has resigned, the organisation confirmed on Friday.

This comes hours after the organisation requested that Isaacs be suspended amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him and that an independent panel be established to probe the claims.

According to the Mail&Guardian, the request was made to the organisation's National Council on Thursday evening.

Equal Education in a statement said it ws deeply distressed by the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the former Treasurer.

"Today, Friday 18 May, Doron submitted a letter to the NC in which he has resigned as Treasurer of EE, and as a member of the organisation. He has not accepted any wrongdoing at this stage.

"He has indicated that he is prepared to submit himself to an independent investigation."

Equal Education further said: "In the past month, Doron, former General Secretary Tshepo Motsepe, and former Head of National Organising Luyolo Mazwembe, have resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Motsepe resigned earlier this month, claiming he was pressured to do so amid allegations of sexual harassment.

"This has been an incredibly difficult period for Equal Education. We know that the trust and confidence which our supporters have placed in us, and the reputation which we have built over 10 years of struggle, has been damaged by what has transpired. However, we are committed to confronting these difficult times in our movement’s history, with honesty and with integrity."

The organisation said it had acted swiftly to address every allegation brought to its attention and chose not to publicise the process as "it would undermine the integrity of these processes.

"In addition we have acted in this way to protect those who have come forward as our primary concern."

