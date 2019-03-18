Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN - Eskom on Monday evening said it would move from Stage 4 to Stage 2 load-shedding at 11pm and extended an apology to consumers after days of escalating scheduled power cuts. "Eskom is currently implementing Stage 4 rotational load shedding which commenced at 9am and will continue until 11pm today. Load shedding will continue shifting to Stage 2 from 11pm this evening until 9am on Tuesday morning," said the troubled power utility.

It said it would return to Stage 4 load shedding at 9am on Tuesday morning and it would again continue until 11pm.

"Eskom’s maintenance teams are working round the clock to return generation units to the electricity system," said the power utility.

"We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience during this difficult period."

African News Agency (ANA)