Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding until Sunday

Cape Town - Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10am on Wednesday until 10pm on Sunday due to delays in returning generating units, Eskom has announced.

“Due to the continued delays in returning generation units to service at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha, Kendal and Koeberg Power Stations, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10:00 today until 22:00 on Sunday night. In addition, these constraints have been exacerbated by the high winter demand throughout the day over the past few days as brought about by the colder temperatures,” the power utility said in a statement.

“The emergency generation reserves have been used extensively in the past days to avoid loadshedding during the day. This has resulted in these being depleted, reducing available capacity. It is, therefore, necessary to implement loadshedding continuously in order to replenish the emergency reserves,” Eskom said.

According to the power utility. breakdowns currently total 13 752MW of capacity, while planned maintenance is 1 273MW of capacity.

“These capacity constraints will continue for the foreseeable future and all South Africans are urged to reduce their use of electricity, particularly between 17:00 and 22:00, when the winter demand is the highest.

“Eskom apologises for the inconvenience and uncertainty caused by these interruptions in electricity supply,” it said.